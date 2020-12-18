FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 20, 2020 in Honor of Concord Officer Jason Shuping

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday, December 18, 2020 until sunset on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in honor of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping who died in the line of duty on Wednesday. Officer Shuping served on the Concord Police Department, located in Cabarrus County North Carolina, for less than two years.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Sadly, Concord Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty last night. I spoke with his parents and Concord Police Chief Gacek this morning offering support, condolences and prayers. This tragedy along with Officer Herndon’s death last week reminds us that law enforcement officers have extremely difficult, sometimes dangerous jobs, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their courage and service."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

