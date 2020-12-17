Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
House budget chair Rep. Timm Ormsby’s statement regarding Gov. Inslee’s operating budget and COVID-19 relief proposals

“Governor Inslee has provided a good starting point for the Legislature’s upcoming budget discussions in the 2021 Legislative Session.

“I am particularly pleased to see recommendations to increase public health funding, build affordable housing units, expand rental assistance, and increase funding for homelessness programs, and more economic investments in response to the pandemic. Additionally, we are happy to see the continued investments in childcare services, behavioral health reform, and healthcare for people that need it.

“His additional priorities to enhance our work in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion share many of the values that House Democrats have championed for years and we look forward to discussing those as part of our budget proposal.

“Democrats are ready for the upcoming session and look forward to working with the governor and our legislative counterparts on a budget that is equitable, fiscally sound, and puts the people of Washington first.”

