Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,779 in the last 365 days.

2020-12-17 12:43:42.29 Springfield Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize in Gladstone

2020-12-17 12:43:42.29

Story Photo

Pamela Curtis recently won $50,000 from a Powerball purchase at Hy-Vee, 7117 N. Prospect Ave., in Gladstone. Curtis won by matching four out of five white-ball numbers, along with the Powerball number drawn on Nov. 25. The winning numbers that night were – 2, 57, 58, 60, 65 and the Powerball was 26.

So far in 2020, 23 Missouri Lottery players have won the $50,000 Powerball prize.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $20 million, with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday is $304 million.

You just read:

2020-12-17 12:43:42.29 Springfield Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize in Gladstone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.