Bob Wilkinson Ottawa Shares History of Nissan's Famous Skyline GT-R
Automotive industry entrepreneur Bob Wilkinson Ottawa takes a look back at the history of Nissan's famous GT-R badge.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First produced over 50 years ago, Nissan's legendary range of GT-R sports cars has attracted legions of fans in the more than five decades since the Japanese automaker's first variant rolled off the production line in 1969. However, it wasn't until the late 1980s, when the third generation of arguably one of Nissan's most iconic models ever hit the streets, that the GT-R badge achieved the global recognition that still holds true today. An experienced automotive industry professional and successful entrepreneur, Bob Wilkinson Ottawa takes an enthusiastic look back at the history of the emblematic Skyline GT-R range from Nissan.
"Few other vehicles elicit the same response from performance car fans and general admirers alike as the famous Skyline GT-R," suggests Bob Wilkinson Ottawa, speaking from his home in southern Ontario.
The first cars to boast the legendary GT-R badge were produced in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and were based on the existing Nissan Skyline platform. Despite some success in Japanese touring car racing, the GT-R name was shelved after just three years, only to be revived again in 1989, Bob Wilkinson Ottawa reports. "With a remodeled second generation of GT-R failing to achieve success, and in production for fewer than 12 months during 1973, the iconic badge made a triumphant return in the late '80s and early '90s in the form of Nissan's third-generation Skyline GT-R," reveals the entrepreneur and performance car fan.
According to Bob Wilkinson Ottawa, the arrival of this more modern GT-R marked the start of Nissan's performance flagship of the era's rise to legendary status. "Never manufactured outside of Japan, and with extremely limited export markets, Nissan's early 1990s performance flagship would still go on to earn international acclaim," he reveals.
A fourth generation of Skyline GT-R was produced between 1995 and 1998, while a fifth variant surfaced in 1999 and remained in production until 2002, Bob reports. "This whole era of Skyline GT-R, now widely celebrated in performance car circles, would go on to achieve more widespread fame following appearances in movies such as The Fast and the Furious, and video games including Need for Speed, Forza, and Gran Turismo," says Bob Wilkinson Ottawa.
The Skyline GT-R badge was officially retired in 2002. This was not, though, Bob Wilkinson Ottawa goes on to reveal, the end of the GT-R moniker. What followed, he explains, and now wholly separate from Nissan's Skyline range, was a standalone model, simply called the GT-R. "Debuted in 2007 and launched in 2008, unlike the range-topping Skyline, the standalone GT-R was made available to customers worldwide," Bob explains.
Hugely powerful, immensely high-tech, and still in production more than a decade later following just a handful of tweaks and small facelift adjustments by Nissan, the GT-R has quickly achieved similarly iconic status to its Skyline-based predecessor, Bob Wilkinson Ottawa reports.
Not only, in fact, is Bob Wilkinson Ottawa a fan of the Skyline GT-R and its history like countless others around the world, the successful automotive industry entrepreneur also owns a highly modified example of the legendary model lineup's spiritual successor. "As a lifelong performance car fan, it's fantastic to now own a slice of this piece of automotive history in the shape of my own highly modified GT-R," he adds, wrapping up.
