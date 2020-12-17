FiscalNote Names Adrian Fenty to Board of Advisors

Former Washington, D.C. mayor brings wealth of experience at intersection of technology and government

Washington, DC, Dec. 17, 2020

FiscalNote, a global technology and media company, today announces the addition of former District of Columbia mayor and technology advisor Adrian Fenty to its Board of Advisors.

“Adrian’s rare experience both as mayor of one of the most influential and complex city governments in the United States and advisor to numerous high growth technology companies in Silicon Valley provide him with an incredibly valuable perspective on the opportunities and challenges we face,” FiscalNote CEO Tim Hwang noted. “We work at the intersection of technology and government, and few people understand that intersection nearly as well as he does.”

Well known within the beltway for his widespread reforms in D.C. education, economic development, and public safety, Fenty has since made a name for himself by bringing government and technology firms closer together. Fenty has worked as special advisor to Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz, in business development for law firm Perkins Coie and as General Partner at MaC Venture Capital.

“Having met Tim six years ago after he moved a fledgling FiscalNote into downtown D.C., I was immediately excited about the long-term prospects of the company,” Fenty said. “Government activity -- from local to international jurisdictions -- has immense impact on organizations, and it has become painfully obvious to me that in this globalized world, FiscalNote’s products and services are critical to solving some of the larger information problems organizations encounter.”

A D.C. native and Howard University law school graduate, Fenty also serves on the board of a number of nonprofits and was recently named co-chair of the ReOpen DC Advisory Group appointed by the city’s current mayor, Muriel Bowser.

