Sen. Anthony H. Williams Announces $315,530 in Regional Coastal Zone Project Funding

Harrisburg – December 17, 2020 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams announced today that $315,530 in Coastal Zone Grants has been awarded to area projects from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and distributed across Pennsylvania through the PA Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP).

“I am very pleased that federal funds have been dispersed throughout the state for coastal and waterway management projects, particularly here in our communities that have seen unprecedented flooding and climate change effects in recent years,” Williams said.

Projects that received funding in the Senator’s district include:

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission – Coastal Zone Administration in the Delaware Estuary Region – $50,000.00

Philadelphia City Treasurer Department of Parks & Recreation – Bartram’s Mile Fishing Pier Construction – $75,000.00

Delaware River Basin Commission – PFAS in Surface water, Sediment and Fish in the Pennsylvania Coastal Zone – $50,545.00

John Bartram Association Dba Bartrams Garden – Investing in Youth Environmental Leadership on the Tidal Schuylkill River – $40,000.00

Pa Cleanways Dba Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful – Community Cleanups and Marine Debris Removal in the Delaware Estuary – $49,985.00

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission – PA Coastal Resiliency – $50,000.00

“Our waterways are one of our regions most essential resources,” Williams said. “Proper maintenance of our coastal regions ensures viability of not just our natural resources, but the preservations of jobs and communities reliant on healthy and viable waterways.”

