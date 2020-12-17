Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on reports of Rep. Haaland’s nomination to U.S. Cabinet

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued the following statement upon reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, of New Mexico’s First Congressional District, to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior:

“This is an historic day for New Mexico and for the United States of America. This is a proud day for indigenous peoples everywhere, not least in New Mexico. Rep. Deb Haaland is a woman of integrity, tenacity and heart. She is a leader, a fighter and a tireless advocate. A proud daughter of Laguna Pueblo, she has made it her life’s work to represent and deliver for not only her home and her people but the interests of everyone – she stands for all New Mexicans, for a just and equitable society and a better future for all of us. And now she will represent New Mexico on the national stage, and I am so incredibly proud to know her as a colleague and as a friend. I hope all New Mexicans will join me in congratulating Deb, and her family, and in thanking the president-elect for his vote of confidence in one of our state’s most dedicated champions. I greatly look forward to working with a Secretary Haaland on the issues that matter deeply to our tribes and pueblos and to all New Mexicans.”

