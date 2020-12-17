New alternative food brand introduces nutrient-packed, gluten-free ‘pasta from the jungle’
Tasty Jungle offers flavorful vegan and grain-free products made from tropical breadfruit.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the pursuit of the most delicious grain-free alternative to everyone’s favorite comfort food, one couple found an answer in the jungle.
Uri Claramunt and Meg Roberston are a couple from Barcelona and California, who were exploring in the jungle when they discovered breadfruit, the exoctic fruit of a tropical tree in the same family as figs, mulberry, and jackfruit.
This super sustainable fruit got its name because it has a texture when cooked similar to bread, with a neutral flavor often compared to a potato.
Seeing the potential of the mild-tasting fruit flour to serve as a gluten-free alternative to other popu-lar flours, the couple got to work testing ways to create products with breadfruit.
After perfecting their first product, dried breadfruit pasta, made with organic ingredients, they are now launching their company “Tasty Jungle” to bring their line of alternative food products direct to consumer across the United States.
Breadfruit is loaded with complete protein, containing all essential amino acids, which is hard to find in plant-based protein. Its gluten free and grain free, making it a safe alternative pasta for the millions of people who suffer from celiac disease and/or who are avoiding gluten and grain as a trigger of inflamation, allergies, and other common autoimmune conditions. The fruit, a staple food in many island nations, is a classified superfood loaded with antioxidants, complete protein, omegas, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, fiber, and vitamins. Breadfruit is also praised for bearing immune-boosting properties.
With more people turning to vegan, gluten free, grain free, and organic pastas, Robertson and Cla-ramunt knew they hit the jackpot with their delicious breadfruit products.
“We are thrilled to have perfected a sustainable alternative pasta that is both incredibly healthy and super tasty,” the couple said. “Breadfruit is the revolutionary new superfood that is going to trans-form the way we enjoy our favorite comfort foods like pasta. We are ecstatic to be at the forefront of this movement through the launch of Tasty Jungle’s line of breadfruit-based products.”
In addition to offering a healthy, sustainable, and gluten free flour alternative to semolina wheat, corn, and rice, grain-free breadfruit is also a renewable crop that can be produced using sustainable cultivation methods. Every Tasty Jungle product is created using eco-friendly and ethical produc-tion methods in collaboration with Indonesian families and farmers.
