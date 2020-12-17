Governor Abbott Announces Arlington Designated As Music Friendly Community

December 17, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Arlington, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12:30 PM during a virtual certification ceremony in partnership with Levitt Pavilion Arlington, the City of Arlington, and the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Arlington grow their local economy."

Arlington is the 20th Texas city to receive the official Music Friendly Community designation. Other cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock and Denison. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Houston, Dallas, Dripping Springs, Brenham, and El Paso.

Virtual Music Friendly Community Certification Ceremony – Arlington

Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12:30PM

Link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84809975145?pwd=bGZVNGw1SWYybW8yV2NGd3hWVldCUT09

Meeting ID: 848 0997 5145

Passcode: 041067

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities