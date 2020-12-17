PennDOT Lifts Remaining Speed Restriction on I-80 in North Central Region

PennDOT is alerting drivers that it has removed the remaining speed restriction on I-80 in Clearfield County. As of 1:00 P.M., normal speeds were restored on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile-marker 97 at Falls Creek and mile-marker 133 at Kylertown.

Earlier today, speed limits returned to normal on I-80 for the remainder of Clearfield County and all of Centre and Clinton counties.

This morning, Level 3 vehicle restrictions were removed for I-80, from the 161/Bellefonte interchange east through Centre and Clinton counties. Also this morning, Level 1 vehicle restrictions were lifted on Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties.

Drivers are reminded that I-80 eastbound and westbound remains closed from the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County to the I-180 interchange in Northumberland County due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT will provide an update on that situation as soon as conditions improve.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl

