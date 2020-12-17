MDC restricting access to offices in the Kansas City region on Dec. 22 due to COVID-19 concerns

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will restrict access to nature center buildings and some offices in the Kansas City region on Tuesday, Dec. 22, due to rising concerns about COVID-19. MDC staff will still be able to answer telephone calls and internet inquiries from the public. The Lake City and Parma Woods shooting ranges will remain open for public use.

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City are among the buildings that will be closed for public use. However, the trails and other outdoor areas at Burr Oak Woods will remain open. Also, Discovery Center visitors are welcome to use the trails and youth play area in the outdoor native plant garden.

Outdoors or indoors, MDC requests that all COVID-19 safety protocols and local mandates be observed, including physical distancing and face masks when near others.

Additional details include:

MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office in Lee’s Summit will be closed to public access on Dec. 22 but will conduct business by telephone. The surrounding James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area remains open for use.

MDC will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation in counties where offices are located in the coming weeks to assess when reopening is advisable.

To find a telephone number for an MDC Office near you, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-offices.

MDC regional teams statewide are currently assessing the temporary closure of regional offices, nature centers, and public contact offices. Closures come after evaluation of data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) regarding COVID-19 positivity rates and case rates. The latest county-level positivity rates provided by DHSS can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

The State of Missouri is continuing to host community testing events throughout the state. Missourians can register for these events currently scheduled at health.mo.gov/communitytest. Continue to check back for future opportunities to be tested at an event nearby.

For more information on MDC offices and services, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.