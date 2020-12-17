Oklahoma Main Street Announces 2020 Award Winners

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced today the winners of the program’s annual statewide awards competition. All finalists were honored during the 31st annual Main Street Awards Virtual Presentation on December 15th.

Programs across the state competed in 20 award categories representing the “four points” of the Main Street Approach – Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners.

The Main Street Program of the Year award recognized the top program in the state. The programs earning the most quality assurance points during the 2019 calendar year were invited to submit a short essay in support of their selection as Main Street Program of the Year. A panel of outsides judges reviewed the essays to determine the winner. The programs for 2019 (in alphabetical order) include: Altus, Ardmore, Cherokee, El Reno, Enid, Kendall Whittier, Newkirk, Okmulgee, Ponca City, and Wilburton. The Main Street Program of the Year was Kendall Whittier Main Street.

In addition, the Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award, given to the outstanding program director, was awarded during the broadcast. A local program director must first be nominated by their own board of directors. The nomination is based on 10 different categories. Ratings by their peers and state staff determine the top program directors. Those making the top of the list included: Jeff DiMiceli, Ardmore Main Street Authority; Schaun Aker, Cherokee Main Street; Heather Sumner, Okmulgee Main Street; and Chelsea McConnell, Ponca City Main Street. And, the award went to Schaun Aker, Cherokee Main Street

The award winners for each category are as follows:

ORGANIZATION: Premier Partner Kendall Whittier – Ziegler Art & Frame

Best Community Education/Public Awareness Ponca City – Main Street Mixer

Best Volunteer Development Program Newkirk – Newkirk Leadership Class

Main Street Hero Durant – Curt Walker, Develop Durant 123

Best Creative Fundraising Effort Ponca City – BrewFest

PROMOTION: Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees Ponca City – BrewFest

Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees Ada – Ada Fest

Best Retail Event Enid – Main Street CLUE Enid – Main Street Mini Golf

Outstanding Image Promotion Enid – Monthly Awareness Banners

Creative New Event Ponca City – Main Street Mixer

DESIGN: Best Placemaking Project Enid – Giant Scrabble

Best Interior Design Project Kendall Whittier – The Bobby Pin

Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $10,000 Altus – Southwest Crop Insurance

Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $10,000 Kendall Whittier – American Solera

Best Visual Merchandising Sapulpa – GiGi’s Gourmet Popcorn

Best Building/Business Branding Enid – Enid Brewing Company

ECONOMIC VITALITY: Best Adaptive Reuse Project Altus – Whirlwind Book Bar

Best Business Practices Ada – The Diamond Shop

Best New Business Yukon – Urban Boondocks Market

Business of the Year Ada – McSwain Theatre Altus – The Enchanted Door

For more information about the Oklahoma Main Street Center, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.