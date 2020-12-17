CONSUMER ALERT **CFO Jimmy Patronis: 4 Tips to Protect Your Deliveries This Holiday Season

For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 17, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com , 850.413.2842TALLAHASSEE, Fla – With holiday shopping in full swing, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis offers tips to help you protect packages delivered to your home. With package thefts being reported across the state, these tips can help you ensure you receive your holiday items and don’t become the victim of a crime.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “This year, we have seen a tremendous increase in online shopping due to COVID-19, and criminals know that the holiday season is the perfect time to try to make off with unattended packages or deliveries. By following these simple tips, you and your family can ensure crooks don’t ruin your holiday fun. Investing in a smart doorbell or camera and having your packages sent to your workplace are two important ways to prevent theft from occurring.”

Four Tips to Protect Your Deliveries 1. Invest in a smart doorbell or security camera. Smart doorbells will alert you when there is motion, such as a delivery person (or a criminal). These, along with security cameras, can be a major deterrent to package theft.

2. Ask a neighbor for help watching for deliveries. Using a buddy system with a neighbor can help you both keep an eye on deliveries and make sure nothing is taken.

3. Have your packages sent to your workplace. If your employer allows it, have your packages sent to your workplace. Most packages are delivered during standard work hours and you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ll be there for delivery.

4. Pick up your packages from your local post office. If your neighborhood has had issues with packages being stolen, the safest delivery method is to pick them up directly from your local post office. While this may not be the most convenient, you won’t have to deal with missing items. ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).