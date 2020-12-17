Hillsides Program Veteran Amy Ley-Sanchez Tapped for Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Role

Program chief has raised more than $14 million in grants during her tenure

Los Angeles, Dec. 17, 2020

Chief Clinical Officer Amy Ley-Sanchez has been tapped as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hillsides, CEO Stacey Roth announced. Ley-Sanchez, LCSW, assumes the role from Roth, who was selected as Hillsides’ new President and CEO to replace Joe Costa, who will retire in June 2021 after 11 years of service. Roth assumed the role of CEO on July 1 and takes on the President role in January, at which point Costa will become President and CEO Emeritus until his retirement in late June 2021.

“Hillsides is very fortunate to have Amy assume this key leadership role at the organization as she has demonstrated a tremendous understanding of our clients’ needs and organization’s needs during her 20-plus years of service here,” Roth said. “She has implemented significant improvements in service delivery and operations during her tenure and we’re eager to have her help guide the organization through a very uncertain economic climate due to the pandemic.”

Ley-Sanchez joined Hillsides as a case manager in 1999 and has since been promoted to positions that include Program Manager and Director for the Echo Park Program, Division Director for the Family Resource Center, and Chief Clinical Officer, a position she held since 2017 until this latest appointment. She has also raised over $14 million in revenue by applying to public grants that have led to significant program enhancements and expansions.

In her new role, she oversees all Hillsides programs, as well as client engagement, professional development, innovation and growth strategies and research and development of new programming. Her immediate goals are to help diversify service lines through a new commercial insurance program, develop and launch Diversity, Equity and Inclusion guidelines throughout the agency, and oversee program expansion targeting underserved communities in new regions.

“It’s quite an honor to serve Hillsides in this new capacity at this current time of such great need and opportunity,” Ley-Sanchez said. “We have an incredibly dedicated staff who is motivated to meet the challenges that the pandemic is already presenting in terms of service delivery and budget shortages. There’s no doubt that the individuals and communities we serve are the most vulnerable in an economic crisis and we are doing our best to streamline our operations to ensure maximum impact.”

Among her many achievements at Hillsides, Ley-Sanchez has helped with capacity-building partnerships with community organizations that paved the way to expanded networks of care for our clients. She also led the first Peer and Parent Partner program in 2006, and helped cultivate intermediate leadership roles for emerging leaders. Ley-Sanchez assumed her new position earlier this year.

About Hillsides: Hillsides, with its affiliate Bienvenidos, is dedicated to healing children and young adults, strengthening families, and transforming communities through quality comprehensive services and advocacy. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the agency serves nearly 17,000 children and families in Southern California throughout more than 40 sites, including school-based mental health offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Baldwin Park. Foster care and adoptions services are offered in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. To learn more about Hillsides, please visit www.Hillsides.org. Visit Hillsides on Facebook @hillsideschildren, on Twitter @Hillsides, or on Instagram @HillsidesPasadena.

