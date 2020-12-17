American Fidelity Supports Education and Healthcare Heroes
Our schools and hospitals are full of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Now it’s time for us to help them.
This holiday season, the best gift we can give our community is stay healthy so we can support our education and healthcare communities."
— Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity president and COO
As a community, it’s important for us to pull together and do our part to keep our education and healthcare heroes healthy and safe. #COVIDDoesntRest and it will take time to get the vaccine to everyone. In the meantime, we can do our part to ensure we can get back to normal, get children back in school and relieve the strain on our healthcare system.
“This holiday season, the best gift we can give our community is stay healthy so we can support our education and healthcare communities,” says Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity president and COO. “I wear a mask, social distance and encourage others to do so as well.”
Three simple actions can help us eliminate this virus and end the pandemic:
1. Wear a mask.
2. Wash your hands.
3. Watch your distance.
At American Fidelity, we’re also taking additional precautions to protect our Colleagues and help stop community spread.
• Approximately 90% of Colleagues work from home each day
• Colleagues complete a COVID-19 survey before entering the building
• Anyone entering the building has their temperature checked
• Masks are worn when around other Colleagues
• Social distancing of at least six feet is required
• Extensive cleaning practices are in place
• Regular updates and guidance from our medical director
Learn more about how you can do your part to support our community heroes through the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. IDG Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2020.
