UCHealth deploys BioIntelliSense BioButton™ Vaccine Monitoring Solution to health care workers receiving COVID-19 vaccine

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Colo., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As UCHealth begins administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers today at University of Colorado Hospital on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, some recipients will be wearing the BioIntelliSense BioButton medical device as a foundational step in developing a scalable post-vaccine monitoring program that could be deployed more broadly in high-risk patient populations.

The BioButton medical grade device and data services are offered by BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company based in Golden, Colo. The coin-sized wearable device provides an effortless user experience and delivers continuous vital sign monitoring of temperature, respiratory rate and heart rate at rest.

“The participation of our frontline health care workers in this vaccine monitoring program serves as an important operational milestone in scaling the program for the larger population, particularly with vulnerable patient populations and seniors in long-term care environments,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and professor and chair of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “We work closely with partners like BioIntelliSense to not only navigate the ever-changing landscape of health care but collaboratively develop the innovative tools that are transforming the way patients receive care.”

UCHealth’s staff and providers will wear the BioButton device for two days prior and seven days following a COVID-19 vaccine dose to detect potential adverse vital sign trends. Together with a daily vaccination health survey and data insights, the wearer may be alerted of signs and symptoms to guide appropriate follow-up actions and further medical management.

“The vaccine is a significant clinical achievement in addressing the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. “We are proud to partner with UCHealth in providing our BioIntelliSense medical-grade wearable technology and advanced data services to address high-risk patient populations and to offer peace of mind monitoring for those who may be concerned about receiving the vaccine.”

The strategic collaboration of CU Innovations, UCHealth and its CARE Innovation Center with BioIntelliSense explores the clinical applications of the company’s devices and medical-grade services. The alliance is committed to developing and validating new models of data-driven care that are patient-centered and built for scale.

