Strategic Investor Relations Client Data443 Risk Mitigation Announces Equity Investment by Triton Funds

Marks First Successful Direct Equity Investment in Agency Client in its Inaugural Year

/EIN News/ -- SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Investor Relations, LLC, a leading full-service investor relations and financial communications agency that serves its clients with the most cost-efficient model in the industry, today announced that client Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTC: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for All Things Data Security™ has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Triton Funds, the nation’s largest student venture investment fund, managed entirely by students from UC San Diego located in Southern California. The announcement can be found by clicking HERE.



Matthew Abenante, IRC, Founder & President of Strategic Investor Relations, commented, “I couldn’t be prouder of my client, Data443 Risk Mitigation, and their CEO Jason Remillard, to have completed this important step in Data443’s growth trajectory. It has not been the easiest road ventured, to say the least. Faced with the inherent challenges of being a micro-cap public company, coupled with a global pandemic, we knew this would be a difficult endeavor. However, having known Data443 since its founding, I knew they would meet the challenge and exceed our expectations, a core attribute of all Strategic Investor Relations clients.

“Bringing Triton Funds in as a major investor is a perfect match with Data443. Triton’s strategy of investing in companies that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation, perfectly aligns with Data443’s strategy of providing the leading data security solutions for a growingly digital landscape. Importantly, Triton ‘gets it,’ understanding the unique and evolving challenges companies face in protecting their data, the massive growth in the industry, and the opportunity to invest in a fast-growing player like Data443 in its early stages.

“At Strategic Investor Relations, we are privileged to work with some of the most fascinating and compelling companies. We never take this responsibility lightly, delivering high quality, full-service investor relations programs with a strategic approach. Unlike our competitors that charge exorbitant retainers, we put our clients’ needs first, by only charging for services needed and rendered. Our efficient model has achieved rave reviews because we truly partner with our clients. I invite all companies to join us in changing the investor relations industry as we know it, and participate in our continued successes,” concluded Mr. Abenante.

Strategic Investor Relations was formed with the purpose of serving high-growth, under-followed companies. Our motto is “It’s always the small pieces that make the big picture,” to reflect the vital role of entrepreneurs and small businesses in our economy. This is our market, and we are fully committed to small businesses. The professionals at Strategic Investor Relations have a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face, and how to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape to develop and implement robust investor relations programs that generate material results.

'Strategic' is more than our name, it's our commitment in tailoring our services to each client's needs.

