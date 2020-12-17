New York Interconnect Wins Cynopsis Adtech Award for Best Addressable TV Collaboration
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) – a joint venture between Altice USA, Charter and Comcast – has been awarded Cynopsis’ Adtech Award for “Best Addressable TV Collaboration.” NYI was nominated alongside Xandr and CNN’s Courageous Studios – and ultimately recognized for its recent multi-screen campaign with GNY Toyota Dealers Association. The annual Cynopsis Adtech Awards program celebrates the best advances in technology that underpin the media business, shining a light on those companies and teams making a difference in the digital media space.
“Given our presence and long-standing work in the New York media community, supporting the most innovative brands, we are especially honored to receive this award,” said Adam Shapiro, NYI’s Vice President of Sales. “However, this recognition would not be possible without our incredible clients who truly appreciate the power of multi-screen addressable technology and are always ready to innovate and try new things to delight their customers.”
For the winning work, GNY Toyota Dealers Association implemented a multi-screen approach that evolved into a highly effective campaign at a time when consumers are more multi-screen than ever before. NYI’s Audience One solution and back-end analytics played an invaluable role in optimizing and steering the campaign. For more information about Audience One, please contact adsales@nyinterconnect.com.
About NYI:
New York Interconnect (NYI) has been an industry leader for over three decades. A joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast, NYI continues to pave the way for the future of TV media buying across all screens in the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most affluent market. Targeting over 20 million consumers in the market through TV, OTT, and Live Streaming content providers, NYI delivers the most comprehensive, innovative, advanced capabilities through a multi-screen approach that continues to prove a brand’s ROI. NYI successfully delivers it all with one simple media buy in the nation’s #1 market.
About Cynopsis
Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus Cynopsis Sports; weekly Media Tech, and weekly Esports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis produces conferences and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
“Given our presence and long-standing work in the New York media community, supporting the most innovative brands, we are especially honored to receive this award,” said Adam Shapiro, NYI’s Vice President of Sales. “However, this recognition would not be possible without our incredible clients who truly appreciate the power of multi-screen addressable technology and are always ready to innovate and try new things to delight their customers.”
For the winning work, GNY Toyota Dealers Association implemented a multi-screen approach that evolved into a highly effective campaign at a time when consumers are more multi-screen than ever before. NYI’s Audience One solution and back-end analytics played an invaluable role in optimizing and steering the campaign. For more information about Audience One, please contact adsales@nyinterconnect.com.
About NYI:
New York Interconnect (NYI) has been an industry leader for over three decades. A joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast, NYI continues to pave the way for the future of TV media buying across all screens in the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most affluent market. Targeting over 20 million consumers in the market through TV, OTT, and Live Streaming content providers, NYI delivers the most comprehensive, innovative, advanced capabilities through a multi-screen approach that continues to prove a brand’s ROI. NYI successfully delivers it all with one simple media buy in the nation’s #1 market.
About Cynopsis
Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus Cynopsis Sports; weekly Media Tech, and weekly Esports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis produces conferences and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
email us here