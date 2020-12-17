Nebraska TEACH | Nebraska Department of Education

The Educator Certification Staff have been collecting the most common questions that have been asked following the launch of Nebraska TEACH. The questions are categorized in the areas of Contact Information, Registration, Applications, and Miscellaneous. If you need to apply for or renew a certificate, start with the registration process, and apply through your personalized dashboard.

CONTACT INFORMATION

First of all, we are open for business! While most of the educator certification staff are working remotely due to the COVID-19 virus, we are able to issue certificates through Nebraska TEACH (The Educator Application and Certification Hub). If you have a question about a pending application, please contact the analyst listed on your dashboard. If you have general questions about certification or need help with the TEACH site, please call our main phone number at 402-471-0739 or email us at nde.tcertweb@nebraska.gov. Each email received by the main address will be entered into the HelpDesk system and assigned a ticket that will be assigned to one of the staff members.

You can also take advantage of the secure message feature on the new certification system once your application has been assigned to an analyst and a message has been sent to you. If you have general questions, please feel free to reach out to one of the educator certification staff.

REGISTRATION You can also go to https://online.nedoe.org and click on, “Click Here to Register.”

Email Domain Error: Use a personal email address so filtering systems of your district and NDE do not conflict. This should allow you to proceed through the error message.

APPLICATIONS-WHAT IS MY STATUS? The dashboard checklist confirms what information has been collected and what information is outstanding for your application. Log on to your dashboard and see if an analyst has been assigned to your application. This will be indicated by the “Under Review” circle displaying any color but gray.

Green mark: analyst has processed the information Red mark: information is still needed

Some items may disappear from the checklist if they are no longer needed.

TRANSCRIPTS: How and where to send? A transcript must be sent directly from the college. Most colleges have a portal that will identify the service they use to send transcripts. Please choose one of the options below. Download this document for more transcript details.

Parchment Colleges If a transcript is being ordered from Parchment, the Nebraska Department of Education can be chosen from the list provided on their website. Do not direct a transcript sent from Parchment to an individual. Non-Parchment College Email: The transcript needs to be directed to bethina.garrett@nebraska.gov from the college ordering site. Mail: Nebraska Department of Education, Educator Certification, 301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box 94987, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR MY CERTIFICATION TO BE ISSUED AFTER I APPLY? Allow 4 to 6 weeks processing time.

I APPLIED FOR THE WRONG CERTIFICATE. HOW CAN I CHANGE IT? If the application has not been submitted you can delete it. If the application has been submitted, contact the certification staff at nde.tcertweb@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-0739 for assistance.

WHERE ARE ALL MY YEARS OF TEACHING? Your dashboard should show all years of service back to 1982. If there is an error (title, FTE, etc.), contact the school district you were working at the time for clarification. All data is collected directly from the school districts.

IS THE INFORMATION ON NEBRASKA TEACH TIED TO MY RETIREMENT? No. The information displayed on the dashboard is provided by your school district. The retirement system has a separate reporting system that is not linked to the Staff Reporting System at the Nebraska Department of Education.