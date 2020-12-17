Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updated “Who Reports What” Document Available Now on the ADVISER Resources Webpage | Nebraska Department of Education

Public, Special Purpose, Rule 18 and ESUs Only

The Who Reports What document has been updated and posted to the ADVISER Resources website under the ADVISER Data Guidance section.

This document provides information about Nebraska School District/System responsibilities related to data reporting. The scenarios and different situations among Nebraska schools are unique and diverse, but the information provided within this publication intends to provide clarity on specific situations.

Please see the Change Summary (Appendix B) for the changes/additions that have been made to this document since it was last published regarding Career Academies and Parentally Placed Nonpublic Students.

