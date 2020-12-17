Hemp, Inc. Clarifies Previous Press Releases Regarding King of Hemp Stores

/EIN News/ -- Ukiah, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Yesterday, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), issued a press release on its Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), Bruce Perlowin, launching his second King of Hemp® Store that may have been misconstrued as Hemp, Inc. owning the store. It was never the intention to leave any reader, especially Hemp, Inc.’s shareholders, with the impression that the Company owned brick and mortar stores. The Company does not now nor is it planning to open brick and mortar stores. Hemp, Inc. is actively involved in growing, processing, manufacturing and selling its hemp products, preferring to focus on the distribution to stores and on-line sales.



The King of Hemp® Stores are one of Bruce Perlowin’s private ventures, where he focuses on selling Hemp, Inc. products in addition to other products. Perlowin is no longer involved in the day-to-day activities or operations of Hemp, Inc. Being the Company’s Chief Visionary Consultant, on the other hand, has created a great symbiotic relationship where Hemp, Inc. can still effectively adhere to its corporate social responsibility plan and continue to meet its revenue goals.

Any store, that wants to carry Hemp, Inc.’s product line, can do so by contacting sales@hempinc.com. Individuals who want to open a King of Hemp® store in their community should send a request to Bruce Perlowin at Bruce@bruceperlowin.com.

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer , the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

