VIDEO BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Pasco County Deputy for Saving Family from House Fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Noah Yanzer for his heroic actions in rescuing a family from a house fire last month. Attorney General Moody virtually presented Deputy Yanzer with a Back the Blue Award for his courageous and quick actions that saved multiple lives. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am incredibly proud of Deputy Noah Yanzer for his quick thinking and heroic work that led to rescuing a family and their beloved dog from a raging house fire. Deputy Yanzer’s rapid response to multiple house fires allowed him to arrive on the scene just in time to rescue several residents and a beloved pet from destructive flames. Without his courageous efforts, this situation may have taken a much darker turn. Thank you, Deputy Yanzer, for your bravery under pressure and willingness to risk your own safety to rescue others. You are a hero.” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said, "Deputy Yanzer demonstrated incredible bravery, without thinking of the risk to himself, as he entered into this burning house and saved these individuals. Deputy Yanzer demonstrates the best of law enforcement and is a fantastic example of the important role that law enforcement plays in our community." On Nov. 7, Deputy Yanzer responded to a dispatcher call reporting house fires in the area. Deputy Yanzer immediately turned on his sirens and headed for the area. While en route, additional calls came in notifying the dispatcher that two seniors and a dog were inside a house as the fire continued to blaze. Surrounding powerlines began to catch fire and a separate caller reported another house fire, advising she was inside with others as Deputy Yanzer raced towards the homes. Upon arriving, Deputy Yanzer found multiple homes engulfed in flames that were growing larger by the minute due to strong winds. Deputy Yanzer then began to usher residents out of the homes to safety. At one point, Deputy Yanzer approached a woman in her driveway unable to retrieve her dog from the raging fire. Deputy Yanzer safely escorted the woman to safety and then went in to rescue the dog.As firefighters arrived on scene, one home succumbed to the flames and completely burned to the ground. Other homes sustained structural damage from the fire. Deputy Yanzer rescued all residents and pets from the flames before the first responders began to put out the flames.Deputy Yanzer is the 30th recipient of Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue Award since the program’s inception in 2019.To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click here.
# # #Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Supporting law enforcement is a top priority for Attorney General Moody and the mission of Back the Blue is to commend Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and Floridians who back them.
