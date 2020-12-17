U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Monday Night for Sign Structure Installation in Valley Forge Area

King of Prussia, PA – Alternating left and right lane closures are planned on westbound U.S. 422 between the U.S. 202 and Oaks interchanges on Monday, December 21, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for sign structure installation under the project to build new, wider bridges to improve travel and carry U.S. 422 motorists over the Schuylkill River, Norfolk Southern Railroad, South Trooper Road and Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton, Upper Merion and Lower Providence townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

While major construction on the original contract is finishing up this month, an additional item of work to repair deteriorated concrete pavement and resurface approximately 900 feet of U.S. 422 just west of the Route 363 (Trooper Road) Interchange will be completed in early 2021. The completion time for this operation will be dependent on the extent of the concrete in need of repair and weather conditions.

Construction on this improvement project began in February 2016 to widen and improve U.S. 422 and replace four Schuylkill River bridges. The new bridges provide a total width of approximately 146 feet, wide enough for eight travel lanes. The structures currently carry six lanes - three eastbound and three westbound. There are two through lanes in each direction plus a third lane on both sides for motorists to use to travel between the Route 363 and Route 23 interchanges. The new bridges are wide enough for the possible addition of a third through lane in each direction sometime in the future.

The scope of work on this improvement project also included:

Rebuilding and widening one mile of U.S. 422 between the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and Route 363 (Trooper Road) interchanges;

Upgrading the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) Interchange by realigning the eastbound U.S. 422 ramp to Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and constructing a new fly-over ramp;

Improving the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) ramp to westbound U.S. 422;

Replacing the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) bridge over U.S. 422;

Rebuilding 1,500 feet of Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) approaching the U.S. 422 Interchange;

Improving the westbound U.S. 422 ramp to Route 363 (Trooper Road) and the Route 363 (Trooper Road) ramp to eastbound U.S. 422; and

Widening the eastbound U.S. 422 ramp to First Avenue.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $97.4 million project that is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #