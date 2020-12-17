Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tree clearing along Hwy 169 near Hwy 53 continues through mid-January (Dec. 17, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT contractors will be resuming tree clearing operations in the state right of way on Hwy 169 near Hwy 53 starting Friday, December 18 and continuing into mid- January. The crew will be starting on the south end of the construction zone and working north.

In the segment that the clearing crew will be working, traffic will encounter a temporary traffic signal system. The system will be removed at the end of each day when crews are done working. In the event of winter weather and precipitation, clearing crews will stop work and pull traffic control for the day.

Clearing trees along the highway is for safety and maintenance purposes. For safety considerations, the clearing opens up the clear zone – distancing the travelling public from trees in terms of collision potential. For maintenance, the clearing addresses seasonal shading that hinders the thawing of the highway, keeping ice and snow present longer. Removed trees will be chipped and uniformly spread on the ground in the right of way.

For more information on the project and contact information, visit the project webpage at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy169resurfacing/ For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

