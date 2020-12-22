Evan Dombroski to Upgrade Highly Successful Nature Photography Website

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new photography blog website released in early 2020 by expert nature photographer Evan Dombroski has achieved higher-than-expected online rankings and will therefore undergo a major upgrade in 2021.

The website is available at www.evandombroskiphoto.com. According to Evan Dombroski, the website has appeared on the first page of search engine results numerous times during the past several months. Therefore, the amount of traffic that the website has received is double what was originally anticipated. In light of this, Dombroski will begin to implement many of the requested changes that he has been hearing from his website fans. More information about these changes will be provided in early 2021, and version 2.0 of the website will be released not long after that, according to Dombroski.

Dombroski, a New York resident, created the website to show novice and advanced photographers how to develop their landscape, wildlife, and plant photography skills. For instance, through the website readers can learn about the most critical gear to bring with them to a nature photography assignment. Essential equipment ranges from a DSLR camera to zoom lenses, a durable backpack, weatherproof clothing, and a reliable raincoat, according to Dombroski.

The website also outlines the many benefits of engaging in nature photography as a career or hobby. For example, according to Dombroski, nature photography has the potential to charge a person’s batteries and relieve stress. He said it can also strengthen the lungs and heart, as well as renew a photographer’s appreciation for the beauty of the world around him or her.

Evan Dombroski emphasized that the upgraded version of his photography website will offer additional pointers aimed at helping both students and professionals to master the science and art of photography. In addition, the blog site will be even easier for visitors to use following the changes slated to be implemented in 2021.