Age Inclusion in Media Launches Age-Empowering Screenplay Competition

The Silver Bullet Contest puts a unique focus on writers and characters over 40

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ageism is a real problem for people working in any profession, especially in Media and Entertainment. Age Inclusion In Media (AIM) has launched a unique addition to the screenwriting market: The Silver Bullet Screenplay Contest (Accepting Entries now). With high submission numbers before the final deadline of January 3rd, 2021, it has become obvious that its unique focus resonates with many writers.

The Silver Bullet Screenplay Contest is designed to discover and promote the work of writers over 40 and to create a more accurate representation of characters over 40; on the page and the screen.

ALL ENTRIES MUST:

Be written by a writer over the age of 40, OR

Revolve around a major character who is over 40 years of age

Besides original screenplays, Silver Bullet also allows entries:

Based on previously published material (i.e. adapted), AND

Scripts that have been optioned

David Gittins, AIM’s Executive Director sees the Silver Bullet Screenplay contest as a way to emphasize the organization’s mantra of Not the Same old Story.

“We're launching the Silver Bullet Screenplay Contest to find new stories and to amplify unheard voices that reflect and represent the diversity of today's older audiences.”

Readers are drawn from an age-diverse pool of development professionals and the industry player judges will read all the finalists on their hunt for the next great script.

And we got great perks! Prizes for our winners include:

High-level industry circulation

Private strategy sessions with major industry players like Christopher Lockhart

A year’s mentoring with established Hollywood professionals (valued at $18,000)

Besides, ALL entrants get a professional rating of the screenplay's major elements and discounts on top-notch screenwriting tools."

Sponsors include: Coverfly, WriterDuet, Prewrite, Specscout, Coverage Ink

Silver Bullet is accepting submissions until January 3, 2021.

For additional information, visit AIM’s website at

www.ageinclusioninmedia.org/silver-bullet-contest

ABOUT AGE INCLUSION IN MEDIA (AIM)

Age Inclusion in Media is a 501(c)(3) organization that champions age inclusion across all media and entertainment platforms through programs that support career, craft, and growth.

We were originally incorporated in 2013 (previously known as The TV Writers Fund for the Future) when our mission was to help over 2,500 TV writers who experienced ageism first hand, find new employment and networking opportunities. We have since widened our mandate to include creatives in other fields and have helped thousands of professionals. We see a future where talented people of all ages work together to accurately represent age as a natural part of life. We believe that age inclusion is not just about fighting ageism against older people; it's about fighting any age-based exclusion. We believe that if you are talented, age should never be a factor.

