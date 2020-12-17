Aim-X Canada isolation gowns and easy to breathe through masks pass CSA protection guidelines

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSA testing has confirmed that Aim-X Canada surgical masks are easy to breathe through and isolation gowns are quality products that Canadians can depend on for COVID-19 protection.

“We’re happy with the results,” said Aim-X Canada Enterprises Ltd. CEO H. Hassan. “Samples of our three-Ply Disposable Tri-fold Level 1 non-medical masks and Level 1 Isolation Gowns have passed industry standard tests for medical PPE.”

This confirms the company can deliver quality products manufactured by Aim-X Global to medical facilities, governments, and the public. CSA Certificates of Attestation are available upon request.

Sample masks sent to CSA were tested against the ASTM F2100 Standard Specification for Performance of Materials Used in Medical Faces Masks. This is the standard in North America for masks in the Medical Industry.

These standards include requirements for bacterial filtration effectiveness for particle filtration efficiency, flammability, and fluid resistance.

CSA confirmed Aim-X Level 1 Masks met the requirements of medical masks with a bacterial and a particular filtration efficiency greater than 95 percent. The masks were also found to be resistant to fluid penetration pressure of approximately 10.66kPa (1.5 psi).

The ASTM F2100 standards also require Level 1 Masks have a differential pressure of less than or equal to 5.0 mm H 2 O/cm2. The lower the number, the easier it is to breathe though.

“What’s impressive is the results have also confirmed the masks are extremely easy to breathe through. The sample masks tested were only 1.66 mm H 2 O/cm2,” said Hassan.

The isolation gowns were tested against the ANSI/AAMI PB70 standard. This is the standard applied around the world for testing surgical and isolation gowns in the medical industry.

Tests were conducted on the gowns following the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists procedures. It tested the front panel, back, sleeves, and the seams of the gowns for impact penetration and resistance to hydrostatic pressure.

“It found out that our Level 1 gowns reduced liquid penetrating the fabric when subjected to a continuous stream of liquid from a height of 50 cm for 20 seconds,” said Hassan.

Aim-X Canada Enterprises Ltd. will continue to have its products tested at reputable Canadian testing facilities. Selling quality products is a core pillar of Aim-X Canada’s business model. Shortly, it will be testing its Aim-X Type 1R & 2R Masks and Aim-X Body Suits.

All Aim-X Canada products have been licensed through Health Canada and adhere to Health Canada regulations.

Health Canada has provided this information to allow individuals to assess their risk profile for the virus. Individuals may select products like Aim-X Class 1 medical masks that provide a higher level of protection. These products must meet the international standards for Class I medical devices.

“Health Canada does not endorse any standards for face coverings at this time. We are actively monitoring any developments to revise our products when new information becomes available,” said Hassan.

Aim-X Canada Enterprises Ltd. is the Canadian distributor for Aim-X Global. AIM-X Global manufactures a full range of personal protection equipment for organizations or personal use, including P15 ventilators, testing kits, masks, face shields, surgical gloves, gowns, and other devices, and customizable kits for every need around the world.

Since Aim-X is both the manufacturer and distributor, it can customize PPE kits tailored for different industries such as schools, small businesses, hospitals, travelers and general workers. It also has kits to respond to an epidemic outbreak. These kits are stocked with the same quality individual products that are available to the consumer.

Bulk or single orders can be placed on the Aim-X Canada website for Canada or U.S. delivery. Products are distributed from Vancouver, B.C. and by S3 Aim-X USA warehouses across the U.S.

For further information contact Hassan at (604) 715-4988 or hh@aim-xcanada.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Hassan Hassan

CEO

Aim-X Canada Enterprises Ltd.

#1518-800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 2V6

Phone: (604) 715-4988

Email: hh@aim-xcanada.com