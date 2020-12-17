Perfetti Van Melle USA Appoints Wavemaker as Media Agency of Record

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker announced today that it has been named Media Agency of Record (AOR) by Perfetti Van Melle USA, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionary and gum, including global and regional brands such as Mentos, Airheads, Chupa Chups, and newly launched Fruit-tella. The appointment is effective immediately.



The confectioner sought to consolidate its global agency roster and integrate its business, and selected Wavemaker following a review for its strong track record of innovation and proven expertise driving growth for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands.

“A key differentiator for Wavemaker was its ability to fuse global and local expertise across multiple disciplines, from media and data sciences to ecommerce and shopper media,” said Rachel Chambers, Vice President, Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle USA.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Perfetti Van Melle to connect with consumers in ways that are both playful and sales predictive,” said Amanda Richman, CEO, Wavemaker, US.

The appointment expands Wavemaker’s global relationship with the candy-maker, which now spans the US, China, Netherlands, India, UK, MENA, Belgium, Turkey and Indonesia.

Perfetti Van Melle acted quickly to pivot its portfolio strategy amid the pandemic to ensure sales remained strong. Likewise, Wavemaker’s business success has been a bright spot amongst agencies this year, despite the headwinds of a recession. With an incredible track record driving growth for clients, Wavemaker has had significant new business wins, strong organic growth, 100% client retention and impressive data product innovation during a chaotic year for the advertising industry.



About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 90 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Perfetti Van Melle:

Perfetti Van Melle is a privately owned global company that was established in March 2001 through the merger of Perfetti SpA and Van Melle Group B.V. Perfetti Van Melle manufactures and markets sugar confectionery and chewing gum products in more than 150 countries. Today, Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world’s largest confectionery groups, marketing highly renowned brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent & Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are operated solely out of Erlanger, KY.



