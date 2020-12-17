Zhaga and the DALI Alliance add sensors and controllers to Zhaga-D4i certification

/EIN News/ -- The product ecosystem for road lighting that can be Zhaga-D4i certified now includes DALI-based sensors and controllers with Zhaga connectors, as well as luminaires.



PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The joint Zhaga-D4i certification program from the DALI Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium has already qualified a number of Zhaga-D4i Book 18 outdoor luminaires with Zhaga receptacles and D4i components. Now, certified D4i control devices with Zhaga connectors can also be submitted for Zhaga-D4i certification. Eligible devices include light-level or occupancy sensors, as well as control nodes that can communicate wirelessly with external networks.

This ecosystem of lighting products enables smart, future-proof LED luminaires with IoT connectivity. Certified Zhaga-D4i products can carry the dual logos of Zhaga and D4i which together indicate plug-and-play interoperability of sensors, communication nodes and luminaires.

“Bringing control devices into the Zhaga-D4i program will enable a certified ecosystem of interoperable products from multiple vendors, which will be welcomed by the lighting market,” said Paul Drosihn, DALI Alliance General Manager.

“With the Zhaga-D4i certification program, decision makers in outdoor road lighting can combine the long-lasting nature of the lighting infrastructure with the rapid changes in digital communication and sensor technology,” said Dee Denteneer, Zhaga Secretary-General.

Zhaga-D4i luminaires have a powered Zhaga receptacle, which can accommodate a D4i-certified sensor or communication node with a corresponding Zhaga baseplate. Also, Zhaga-D4i luminaires use LED drivers meeting the D4i requirements, including the availability of DALI luminaire, energy and diagnostics data.

D4i enables DALI in intelligent, IoT-ready luminaires. By taking care of control and power requirements, D4i makes it much easier to mount sensors and communication devices on luminaires.

Smart Zhaga-D4i luminaires are ideal platforms for the IoT, capable of gathering information from on-board D4i sensors, and providing data via DALI for performance monitoring, asset management, predictive maintenance and many other tasks. Communication and data exchange with an external network can take place using a D4i control device with wireless communication capabilities.

About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting-control solutions based on internationally-standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2 and D4i certification programs to boost levels of cross-vendor interoperability. As lighting continues to evolve and converge with the IoT, the DALI Alliance is also driving the standardization of wireless and IP-based connectivity solutions. For more information, visit www.dali-alliance.org.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.

