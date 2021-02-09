Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Get Compensated-If They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-It May Exceed $100,000

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who had exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now has lung cancer in Maine-or anywhere in the US.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now has lung cancer in Maine-or anywhere in the nation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes or not. The typical Navy Veteran we are trying to help is over 60 years old.

Most people have heard about financial compensation for people with mesothelioma. For whatever reason-most people who have lung cancer and who had constant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work decades ago do not know they might also qualify for compensation from the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds too.

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine.

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000."

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine's numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.