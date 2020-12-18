Unofficial James Bond song travels from Beijing
Thematic influencer platform and Prohibition Entertainment vocalist TRAEDONYA! aka the Bride of New Funk Hipopera collaborate for the #unofficialjamesbondsong ‘’Naked Gun’’. This song celebrates current James Bond Daniel Craig in his last turn in the role. The song has taken a very unusual route in its journey to Thematic and acquiring the connection to the most famous cinema franchise.
The song has taken a very unusual detour to its destination as the #unofficialJamesBond song. The song found its way to China right before the Covid 19 pandemic commenced. In China the song was aurally connected to the rich heritage of other official Bond songs along the lines of Shirley Bassey’s Goldfinger, Tom Jones’s Thunderball and the most recent Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die. It was decided to use the song as a celebration of outgoing James Bond Mr. Craig.
https://akcidentalwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/latest_news_from_Bejing.pdf
Thematic is a content matching platform that enables video creators to equip their videos with royalty free music from the hottest emerging artists. When told of the story behind the song, the Thematic ANR team decided to collaborate with TRAEDONYA! to give this song an innovative outlet via the platform’s stable of influencers. Thematic has a large network of influencers with a 630 million audience reach cumulatively. A challenge surrounding the song has been attached to the campaign that features a holiday giveaway to the chosen influencer for additional vitality to the campaign. A curated playlist by TRAEDONYA! will be featured on the Thematic site starring many Thematic artists.
TRAEDONYA! is a New York City based recording artist/song writer who has been singing professionally since a teenager. She was trained at the jazz conservatory of the New School of Social Research in New York City. I am so excited to have this opportunity with Thematic. This song is like my baby and has traveled quite well. Naked Gun has allowed me to live in London and made its way to China just on the merit of the vibe. When I found out that China doesn’t allow our social channels in their country, I was really knocked out that Naked Gun made it there. For my song to be compared to all of the great Bond songs is amazing to me say’s TRAEDONYA!
