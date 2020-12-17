Global Digital Signature Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Digital Signature Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

December 17, 2020

Executive Summary

Global Digital Signature Market: Market Segments: By Component (Hardware, Software and Services); By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud-Based); By Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail, IT & Telecom, and Others); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Digital signature is a mathematical technique for digital documents such as PDF files, word files and online legal contract papers with encoded and electronic authentication stamps. It helps to solve in digital communication the problem of impression and tempering. It consists of all digital document data that allows users to find out the source, identity and status of an electronic document very quickly and easily. For authentication of physical records, handwritten signatures are used.

Market Highlights

Global Digital Signature Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of % in 2030.

Global Digital Signature Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. The key factors contributing to the growth of the digital signature market include the growing use of digital signatures to reduce fraud, the development of the act to remove government paperwork, and the enhancement of protection & management through the use of digital signatures.

Global Digital Signature Market: Segments

Windows Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of % during 2019-30

Global Digital Signature Market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the software segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to rapid digitization of businesses across different industries and growing understanding of improved technologies.

Global Digital Signature Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Adoption of Business Process Automation

It is expected that the rising need to digitize businesses will have a positive impact on market growth in various sectors, including banking, healthcare, education, and retail. Digitization has been shown to improve productivity and help to gain an edge over competitors.

Restraints

Changes in rules and regulations

To bring about digital transformation, digital signature technologies automate business processes; at the same time, consumers expect business processes to be simple to use, to be able to provide high security, versatile functionality, and to be compliant with all rules and regulations. The digital signature provides authentication and enhances trust in a business process, thereby playing a crucial role in the processes of business transactions.

Global Digital Signature Market: Regions

Global Digital Signature Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Digital Signature Market in North America held the largest market share of % in the year 2019 owing to rapid digitization and high adoption of digital signature. Asia-Pacific Except Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe are expected to see an impressive growth rate in the digital signature market, which has increased in recent years due to investments in IT services over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a large number of technology providers in the country, several main players have begun investing in modern IT technology in Asia Pacific countries. Collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers with local players or existing players in the APEJ area are targeted by key players of digital signature solution providers from other regions.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

Global Digital Signature Market: Key Players

• OneSpan Inc.

• Secured Signing Limited

• SIGNiX Inc.

• Entrust Datacard Corporation

• Ascertia Limited

• Docusign Inc.

• Gemalto N.V.

• Thales eSecurity Inc.

• IdenTrust Inc.

• RPost Communications Limited

• Sertifi Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc

Global Digital Signature Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Digital Signature Market Segments:

o Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Service

o Managed

o Professional

o Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

o Vertical

• Government

• BFSI

• IT & telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

• Digital Signature Market Dynamics

• Digital Signature Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

