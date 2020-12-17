Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam Hosted This Year's Most Elegant Retreat in Dubai

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indeed, it is those who do most, dream most. BE’s Diamonds indeed lived this out by doing most for their dreams to make it to the very successful BE Diamond Retreat 2020.

The tech-based company BE and the accomplished young founders Monir & Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam hosted what the attendees highly deemed the “best retreat experience of their lives.” The first-ever BE Diamond Retreat was celebrated in BE's headquarters, Dubai, for their Independent Business Promoters (IBPs) holding the Diamond and above ranks. 90+ attendees came all the way from Latin America, United States of America, North America, and Europe despite the travel challenges imposed by the pandemic situation. The attendees' enthusiasm to hustle their way to travel and be part of this extravagant retreat has made the celebration more meaningful and heart-warming. As the exceptional trio has shared their sentiments:

“We've been in the field and therefore know how it feels like to hustle to reach prestigious ranks. This retreat is just one way for us to express our gratitude to the hardworking and amazing individuals who passionately pour out their all to live the mission and vision of BE in transforming millions of lives. What we do is all about the impact and our Diamonds have played key roles in making sure our collective goal, mission, and vision encompass globally. Capping this year off with such a dedicated crowd has guaranteed us to look forward to a more exciting 2021.”

From staying in one of Dubai's most luxurious hotels, VIP night parties and sailing by Palm Jumeirah's pristine waters, to dune bashing in the golden deserts of Dubai, a very thrilling supercar team experience and sealing the week off with sincere messages of love and appreciation.

“On behalf of our entire team and myself, we are infinitely grateful for this event. This has been the best leadership retreat of my whole life. The excellence, the dedication, the service, the professionalism, the hard work, the affection, and the love that you had in each of the details, have marked our lives. And we are very grateful; we send you, the BE Founders, an eternal message of love. You can count on the entire organization to celebrate together the 10th anniversary of the company and me.”

- Allan Badilla, BE Ambassador

Each and every Diamond is sure to carry forward these never-to-forget experiences as they celebrate more in the future of the growing BE family which the company has prepared for as they officially open their exquisitely elegant headquarters office, currently on the nominated list of one of the best offices in the UAE region. Apart from the extraordinary celebrations, they got to witness the reveal of BE’s exclusive pre-launches for their newest and revolutionary sustainable clothing brand and a 360-degree all-in-one digital marketing solution platform.

The Islam brothers' deep appreciation towards their teams' hard work and dedication has built such a strong foundation in organizing such seven thrilling days amid the pandemic challenges. With all the luxuries, exclusivity, and attention to every detail—from the littlest to the biggest—it was indeed, by far, the best retreat BE has ever put together for its top leaders.

For more, visit berules.com



Watch Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrTzQfJ_mwg



Visti BE official Instagram and Facebook:



Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/wearebeofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearebeofficial_/





Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Be

Company Email: media@berules.com

Company Website: www.berules.com

Contact Number: +971 4 580 8168