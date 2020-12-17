UPDATE - Ecwid Announces New Payments Partnerships, Accelerating Record Growth Across Europe

More than 140% YoY increase in new customers and transaction volume fuel company growth and strengthen leadership position

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecwid , a leading global software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce company, today revealed that new signups across the European Union grew by 143 percent in the first half of the year and regional transaction volume increased by 150 percent compared to last year. Ecwid also announced partnerships with key European payments providers, including: Giropay , SOFORT , iDeal , SEPA , Klarna , and PayPal Plus . Ecwid has seen tremendous growth over the last several months in the region, along with similar growth in North America, fortifying its position as a category leader.



Helping European Small Businesses Survive a Global Pandemic

Small businesses comprise 99 percent of all businesses in Europe and account for over 50 percent of GDP across the region. Ecwid has consistently championed small businesses’ survival by delivering a trusted and free-to-use e-commerce platform to hundreds of thousands of small businesses globally. Since the start of the pandemic, Ecwid has enabled thousands of European businesses to digitize their storefronts and operations as store closures and nationwide shutdowns impacted the region.

According to BuiltWith® , a competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, e-commerce data and usage analytics for the internet, Ecwid is among the top three e-commerce solutions for a third of Europe, including Germany, Italy and France. In the first half of the year, in these markets, Ecwid has grown new users by more than 200 percent.

“The pandemic has made our mission to democratize access to commerce technology tools all the more meaningful and important,” said Ruslan Fazlyev, CEO of Ecwid. “The ability to help small businesses worldwide move online quickly, tap into key marketplaces as well as access a range of payments solutions has enabled us to become the provider of choice and meet the needs of newly-online companies.”

Regional Partner Ecosystem Growth Supports Increased Demand for E-commerce

Ecwid partners with agencies, site-builders, hosts, as well as point-of-sale and payments providers to build end-to-end e-commerce capabilities for small businesses. Ecwid’s partners across Europe more than doubled in the last year as more technology companies powering online selling, marketing, payments, and shipping have built strategic partnerships to better support increased need for small business e-commerce.

To better support merchants across Europe, Ecwid is partnering with leading secure payments providers in the region, further establishing its leadership in the market. The new regional European payment providers are available to merchants via Stripe , the technology company building economic infrastructure for the internet, which has a longstanding partnership with Ecwid. New partnerships include:

Giropay offers payment and verification solutions for merchants. With over 15,000 contractual relationships with German banks, Giropay reaches over 85 percent of the banking market. Accessible by more than 40 million shoppers and accounts for 16 percent of all online transactions in Germany.





offers payment and verification solutions for merchants. With over 15,000 contractual relationships with German banks, Giropay reaches over 85 percent of the banking market. Accessible by more than 40 million shoppers and accounts for 16 percent of all online transactions in Germany. SOFORT provides bank transfer payment services to over 30,000 merchants across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.





provides bank transfer payment services to over 30,000 merchants across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. iDeal powers is a top online payments solution, powering bank transfers in the Netherlands. iDeal currently manages nearly 55 percent of online transactions nationwide — processing 655 million transactions in 2019 alone.





powers is a top online payments solution, powering bank transfers in the Netherlands. iDeal currently manages nearly 55 percent of online transactions nationwide — processing 655 million transactions in 2019 alone. SEPA establishes a unified EU system which makes cross-border cashless payments in euros as simple as international payments. Used in 36 European countries, SEPA is most popular across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.





establishes a unified EU system which makes cross-border cashless payments in euros as simple as international payments. Used in 36 European countries, SEPA is most popular across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. Klarna delivers installment payments and is the #1 market leader in the European Union, Australia, and US — helping merchants provide flexible payment solutions that increase sales by unlocking consumers’ purchasing power.





delivers installment payments and is the #1 market leader in the European Union, Australia, and US — helping merchants provide flexible payment solutions that increase sales by unlocking consumers’ purchasing power. PayPal Plus supports merchants in accepting preferred local payment methods directly on their websites, without necessitating buyers use a PayPal login. Merchants have access to all payments types within one integration.

“Being global shouldn't come at the cost of also being local,” said Sophie Sakellariadis, Product Manager at Stripe. “Businesses that accept local payment methods see increased reach and conversion in global markets. Stripe's partnership with Ecwid helps businesses go global from day one whilst adapting to the local preferences of customers around the world."

About Ecwid

Ecwid is a global SaaS e-commerce platform company established in 2009. Ecwid provides online selling solutions for small businesses in over 175 countries and in 54 languages. Ecwid was built to enable businesses to quickly and easily create a new online store or add shopping capabilities to an existing website. The platform offers merchants a comprehensive set of e-commerce tools, including access to key marketplaces, including Amazon and Google, access to a range of point-of-sales solutions and the ability to advertise and sell on social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook. Ecwid offers a free one-page ecommerce website to each user and can integrate with any site builder, including WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and more. For more information visit: https://www.ecwid.com

Contact:

LaunchSquad for Ecwid E-commerce

ecwid@launchsquad.com

