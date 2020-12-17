Questex’s Fierce JPM Week 2021 gathers top biopharma and healthcare leaders to explore the latest issues, from COVID-19 to the post-pandemic future
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce JPM Week 2021, the premier event for leading experts and executives in the biopharma and healthcare industry, is scheduled to take place January 11–13, 2021. The three-day virtual event will deliver CEO interviews, panel discussions and company presentations exploring biopharma's ongoing work to combat COVID-19 and the world's other diseases. Register here.
“Normally in January, the biopharma world would descend on San Francisco for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. But as we all know, that world is a long way away and virtual is our new reality,” says Rebecca Willumson, Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Pharma. “We created Fierce JPM Week to continue our industry coverage through a virtual event that will bring you a more in depth perspective from the leaders of the biopharma world.”
Fierce JPM Week will feature interviews and presentations from the following thought leaders:
- Samit Hirawat, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna
- Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Roche and Genentech
- Rick Gates, Senior Vice President – Pharmacy and Healthcare, Walgreens
- Ruud Dobber, EVP and President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca
- David Feinberg, M.D., Vice President, Google Health
- Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, CureVac
- Alexander Hardy, CEO, Genentech
- Daphne Koller, CEO and Founder, insitro
- Ann Leen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, AlloVir
- Heather Zenk, SVP of Strategic Global Sourcing, AmerisourceBergen
- Halee Fischer-Wright, M.D., President and CEO, Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)
The event will offer several panel discussions including:
- In-development COVID-19 therapeutics
- "Second-wave" COVID-19 vaccines
- The last mile: How will a COVID-19 vaccine make it from plant to patients?
Learn more about Fierce JPM Week here. To register to attend Fierce JPM Week, click here. The event is free for biopharma and healthcare organizations.
