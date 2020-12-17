Jitterbit Names Mihir Shah SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy

Technology Veteran Brings More Than 15 Years of Experience in Enterprise Software and Private Equity

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced it has named Mihir Shah Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, a key business development role as the company looks to sustain and build upon its significant growth. A 15-year veteran in the enterprise and private equity space, Shah has extensive experience in the data management segment, having worked with organizations of various sizes, as well as outstanding deal-making credentials.



Shah most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Magnitude Software, where he helped grow the business by three times in size and profitability via acquisitions over a three-year period. Since leaving Magnitude Software in May, Shah worked as an advisor to Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) for its investment in Jitterbit.

“Mihir comes highly recommended from board members, investors, and C-level executives due to his past experiences and the results he has delivered throughout his career,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. "We are excited to add an experienced veteran with a track record of scaling businesses by up to 400% through various M&A growth levers."

"It's a great time to join Jitterbit due to its leadership position in the fast-growing iPaaS segment, a market with multiple dimensions for growth including highly attractive adjacent markets and scaling through consolidation,” Shah said. "Audax’s recent investment in the company has created flexibility of capital structure, creating ideal conditions for Jitterbit to supercharge and accelerate its organic growth by exploiting inorganic growth opportunities."

Before his four-year stint at Magnitude Software, Shah worked as an operating executive at Golden Gate Capital and also spent three years at Aspect Software, where he was Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Before that he spent nearly six years at IBM, where he worked as a Managing S Consultant and an M&A executive. He is a graduate of University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com