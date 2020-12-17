Local Angels Gather for Ribbon-Cutting of Salvation Army’s Toy Drive Program
Corporate Sponsors Marshal Gathering of Thousands of Toys for Local Families Struggling Due to COVID-19WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Sponsors will gather at ribbon cutting celebration for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County’s Angel Tree Program. The event will take place at the Army’s Angel Tree Toy Warehouse, 1902 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 8:45AM.
Angel Tree is a needs-based program meant to serve impoverished families with small children during the Christmas season. Families who struggle month to month, have recently lost work or who are undergoing an emergency need of some kind can get assistance through this program. The program matches individual children with sponsors who purchase gifts for them. All toys and clothes purchased for a child go directly to that child’s parent. The distinguished sponsors of the 2020 Angel Tree campaign include: Seacoast Bank, Hearst Television WPBF, Florida Power & Lighting, Retail Property Group, Gardens Mall, and Rosemary Square.
“I am filled with gratitude for our supporters who make this program possible,” said Major Leisa Hall, Area Commander for The Salvation Army in West Palm Beach. “Our corporate sponsors, the individuals who give, and our partners in the community do so much for these deserving children. Thanks to their generosity the Angel Tree Program is a tangible expression of The Salvation Army’s 2020 theme of “Rescue Christmas” for those in need … with a sea of bicycles, toys, clothing, and a large food box for each family.”
Seacoast Bank is incredibly proud to partner with the Salvation Army for this year’s Angel Tree program,” said Chuck Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chief Operating Officer. “2020 has been an extraordinary year and the need is so great. We appreciate everyone who visited one of our locations to adopt an Angel. For more than 90 years Seacoast Bank has been helping our communities, this year is no exception.”
In 2019, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, with the help of numerous generous sponsors, provided holiday gifts to more than 3,000 children in Palm Beach County. For many of these children, the gifts they receive through the Angel Tree Program will be the only ones they open on Christmas morning. The toys that are provided to the families that register are not purchased by The Salvation Army; they are provided by generous people in the community who shop themselves for the children "angels".
For more information about the Angel Tree Program and/or other initiatives of the The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Communications and/or visit its website, www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
