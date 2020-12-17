Wolf Administration Honors Nearly 1,100 More State Employees Who are Also Military Veterans

More than 15,000 employees recognized since program launched last year

More than 15,000 state employees have been honored since Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2019 creating the Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign to annually recognize and thank commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States, the Reserves, and National Guard. Those honored have received a lapel pin featuring our national flag and the commonwealth flag signifying their dual-service status.

“Last year we launched the Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign, honoring those who served and continue to serve with great pride,” said Governor Wolf. “We committed to annually recognizing every eligible employee new to the state and are happy to say that nearly 1,100 additional employees have been honored this year by receiving a pin for their incredible service to our nation and commonwealth.”

“Only one percent of our commonwealth’s population currently serve as state employees and also served in our nation’s military,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The commitment of these great Pennsylvanians to continue their public service deserves to be recognized. This year we faced a grave challenge in COVID-19, but not even a pandemic could stand in the way of honoring these dedicated public servants with a special pin.”

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within our veterans’ communities.

State employees who received their lapel pin have enjoyed the recognition and the pride it has brought about.

“Public service is fulfilling to me and other veterans with or without recognition,” said Jeffery King, a DMVA employee who retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. “Whether someone serves two years or 30 years, the military instills the value of service into our character. Dual service in the military and with the commonwealth is a remarkable opportunity and the recognition offered with the lapel pin and other support provided through this program is sincerely appreciated.”

Employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force as well as the Reserves and National Guard are eligible for program participation and recognition. The campaign annually recognizes all new eligible state employees with a pin.

Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to www.register.dmva.pa.gov.