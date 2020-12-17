Market America | SHOP.COM Is Rising To The E-Commerce Challenge As UnFranchise Owners Thrive Globally
GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world changed dramatically in 2020, but for UnFranchise® Owners it’s business as usual — and that’s a very good thing.
Market America, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company and owner of the award-winning global e-commerce site, SHOP.COM, has been in business for close to 30 years. Creator of The Shopping Annuity®, its mission is to provide a robust business system, known as the UnFranchise Business, for entrepreneurs, better known as UnFranchise Owners (UFOs), while providing consumers a better way to shop.
Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with locations in eight countries, Market America was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands.
Looking back just one year ago, the everyday lives of most people around the world seem like a distant blurry dream. Yet with so much seeming so uncertain, UnFranchise Owners’ businesses are thriving. Why is that?
Partly it’s in Market America’s DNA and partly it’s how the Market America family has rallied to ensure continued opportunity, growth and success during these unprecedented times. Let’s take a look at some of the key reasons there has never been a better time to start and build an UnFranchise Business.
The vision was always there
In the early 1980s, hardly anyone owned a computer. Nobody was shop¬ping online; outside of university and military research labs, there was no online -- let alone online shopping. Yet JR Ridinger saw what was coming -- a future where virtually every home had a computer and people browsed for products on those machines. He built his new company, Market America, right from the start to always use the latest technologies and best marketing practices so they would lead the company to the forefront of today’s vast e-commerce industry.
Perhaps no one, not even JR, could foresee a day when online shopping would become a vital survival tool in nearly everyone’s life. When that day came, however, everything that JR and the company’s executives, tech¬nologists and field leaders had built was more than ready.
A swift, sure response
With such a solid foundation and long background of e-commerce expertise, Market America was perfectly poised for the pivot to today’s reality. Take the Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM 2020 Online International Convention held in September 2020. The company began pre¬paring for the potential of that unprecedented online event immediately after its World Conference (live) event last February 2020. Company executives closely and continually monitored developments throughout the world. They met daily to consider what would be best and safest for UnFranchise Owners.
When it became clear that the right decision was to move #MAIC2020 online, the company had more than its DNA in its favor -- it had a solid base of experience in the new normal. For weeks, all Global Meeting, Training & Seminar System (GMTSS) events had been held online, virtually. The Corporate Team and field leaders had been strengthening UnFranchise Business knowledge and supercharging their UFO’s inspiration with several online sessions every week. And other major company events, such as the Hong Kong Annual Convention, had successfully been conducted online, to rave reviews from participants.
Systems, products and technologies
This one is a no-brainer. UFO Businesses have always had an arsenal of science-based health and nutrition products developed with the best ingredients, supported by research and tested for safety and purity. At the same time, Market America has been at the forefront of online technologies for decades, always leveraging the best available for the benefit of their UFO’s business growth. That’s why UFOs can now conduct every aspect of their business online -- from attending and hosting product and business trainings to servicing their own customers to managing the day-to-day activities that keep any business thriving. What’s more, these online systems don’t require a business or computer science degree to understand and operate. They’re built by experts so that anyone who decides to become an UnFranchise Owner can easily learn and apply every tool and technology of the UnFranchise Business.
The Shopping Annuity, the online heart of a UFO’s business, is now packed with training and product information crafted to meet the challenge of this time, a time that perhaps no one could have foreseen — but to which no business has risen as swiftly and surely as Market America.
The company is again meeting the challenge. Now, as always, it’s up to UnFranchise Owners!
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®. The company, which has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), is also a two-time winner of the BBB's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. According to the Better Business Bureau, “the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in high standards promoted by the BBB, but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices.”
Gillean Smith
Market America | SHOP.COM
+1 336-478-4066
gilleans@shop.com
The Shopping Annuity: Simply Explained