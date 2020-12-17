Author and Educator Dr. Gracelyn Whyte-Farquharson PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 10 years, Dr. Gracelyn Whyte-Farquharson has served as the principal of Gateway Christian Academy in South Florida; a private school dedicated to preschool, kindergarten and elementary programs with Bible-based curricula.

“Education is my passion,” says Dr. Gracelyn.

Gateway Christian Academy nurtures students’ growth and development spiritually, intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally for the honor and glory of God.

“Our mantra is ‘I can do all things through Christ.’ Says Dr. Gracelyn. “It's not a daycare. We run an Academy. So we challenge the students. We promote a culture of learning and achievement and being a good citizen.”

According to Dr. Gracelyn, school should be fun for children. It’s about helping them learn to believe in themselves, affirming them. Dr Gracelyn invites all three major stakeholders––parents, teachers and students––to share conversations that incorporate the four C’s: communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.

Now, after 30 years in education, Dr. Gracelyn is exploring how she can have an even greater impact on schools by launching Consult 101/Impact 101, dedicated to educational literacy and beyond. Dr. Gracelyn is also a motivational speaker and is currently writing a book entitled Curriculum Conversations to help parents especially, share meaningful conversations with their children about their education.

“I am most proud of the impact that I'm able to make in education,” says Dr. Gracelyn. “I love that I'm still able to reach children. There are many ways that we can use our creativity to impact lives. Ultimately my goal is to not just impact one life, but to impact many.”

