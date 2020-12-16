2020-12-16 12:06:44.703 Wentzville Man Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Luck was on Denis Scharnhorst’s side when he won $50,000 on the Missouri Lottery’s “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game. 

The Wentzville resident purchased his winning ticket at Crossroads General Store, 1001 S. Business 61, in Bowling Green. The $30 game currently has $16 million in unclaimed prizes and is also eligible for a second-chance drawing offering a $1 million prize, as well a monthly drawing for $500.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

