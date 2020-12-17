Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Controlling Indoor Air Quality to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission: Guidance for Building Managers and Education Leaders

Now that cold weather has arrived in Maine, people are spending more time indoors, adding additional considerations for indoor air and mitigation strategies for COVID-19. This webinar will cover some basic strategies including ventilation and filtration techniques that building managers and other education leaders can use to manage indoor air quality in a way that will help reduce the spread of the virus.  Health engineers from Maine CDC will be joined by indoor air quality experts from the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council for this brief presentation, to be followed by a Q & A session.

  • Presenters: Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, Division of Environmental & Community Health
  • December 22, 2020 – 11:00am-12:00pm
  • Register in advance for this presentation: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvd-qhrzIvHtxO-A7aCsqESVXH_NL1jWX9
  • After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Controlling Indoor Air Quality to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission: Guidance for Building Managers and Education Leaders

