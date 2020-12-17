Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF AARON POTTER

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote Aaron Potter to Director of ESG. Aaron started with UMH in 2017 as an Operations Analyst and Assistant to the President. He graduated from Iona College with both his BBA ‘17 and MBA ‘18.

Eugene W. Landy founded UMH in 1968 with a social mission to provide quality affordable housing. Today UMH continues executing on that vision with modern and energy efficient, three-bedroom homes with rents starting at only $750 per month. The promotion of Aaron Potter and the creation of this role will ensure that the company maintains and continues to work towards this mission. He will work with the entire company to promote sustainability, social responsibility, and diversity.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Aaron has been involved in our growth over the past few years. He has effectively worked with our Executive Officers, Vice Presidents, Regional Managers and Community Managers to ensure that our goals are being met. From the inception of this company, management has focused on being socially mindful, environmentally beneficial and well-governed. Aaron will further our commitment to these important priorities.”

As detailed in the ESG Report posted on the Company’s investor website (www.umh.reit), UMH believes that environmental and socially desirable initiatives result in strong shareholder returns and enrich the lives of our employees, residents and society as a whole through beneficial products and the creation of meaningful careers. We are an environmentally friendly company. Our homes are produced in a factory which results in less material waste. We have also separately metered most of our homes which has resulted in a reduction in water consumption of approximately 30%. We believe that investors should view UMH as an ESG investment because of its 52 year history of providing quality affordable housing and the implementation of its environmental initiatives.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.

