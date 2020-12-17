Amur Equipment Finance is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020 for the Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance (Amur) is proud to announce that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2020, with 95% of Amur’s employees confirming that Amur is a great place to work. This is the third year in a row that Amur has achieved the Great Place to Work-Certified™ designation.



“We have diligently worked to build a culture of caring at Amur, and our third consecutive Great Place to Work™ certification demonstrates that our efforts are working,” said Amur Chairman and CEO, Mostafiz ShahMohammed. “We are proud of all our employees who live out our core company values, who work tirelessly to support our customers, and who have built a fair and welcoming workplace at Amur in which we take great pride.”

When asked whether Amur is a fair place to work regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, and safe workplace, employees responded with 98, 98, 99, and 100 percent agreement, respectively. Jackie Havel, Amur Vice President of Human Resources, remarked, “We believe firmly in the power and value of inclusivity and will always ensure that our company remains open and welcoming to everyone. The results of this survey are terrific affirmation that our efforts are working.”

“We congratulate Amur Equipment Finance on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employee’s trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

