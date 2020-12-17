CarMax Named Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA

CarMax Featuring NBA and WNBA Talent in “Call Your Shot” Content Series, Including Sue Bird, Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine and Kelly Oubre Jr.

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced a new partnership with the NBA, WNBA and Turner Sports. As part of the multiyear agreement, CarMax is now the official auto retailer of the NBA and WNBA – the first automotive retail partnership in WNBA history – as well as the presenting partner of NBA Tip-Off on TNT.

CarMax’s inaugural season as an NBA partner will premiere on Tuesday, December 22, with TNT’s NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax — featuring the Emmy®-Award winning studio team of host Ernie Johnson and analysts Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal — followed by a doubleheader on TNT starting at 7 p.m. ET to tip off the 2020-21 NBA season. CarMax will also see in-game exposure across TNT’s 66-game NBA regular-season broadcasts, and on NBA TV broadcasts and digital platforms, as well as on TNT’s NBA Playoff games, which culminate with the network’s exclusive presentation of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The league partnership expands upon CarMax’s long-standing history of NBA team relationships, including the designation of official auto retailer sponsor of the LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

“CarMax has had strong partnerships with local teams in the NBA ecosystem for more than a decade and we are excited to expand our relationship and brand awareness at the league level,” said Jim Lyski, Executive Vice President and CMO at CarMax. “The NBA, WNBA and CarMax are all innovative brands dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience for fans and customers. Like CarMax, the NBA and WNBA are passionate about giving back to our local communities and we look forward to continuing to make an impact together in the years to come.”

“CarMax has been woven into the fabric of the NBA for many years through successful relationships with NBA teams,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with CarMax on a larger scale moving forward and creating unique opportunities for engagement with fans of both the NBA and WNBA.”

In CarMax’s upcoming “Call Your Shot” campaign, the company is debuting partnerships with four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, as well as bringing back two-time AT&T NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine, and newly acquired Golden State Warrior Kelly Oubre, Jr., for the second year of the content series. The “Call Your Shot” campaign highlights the parallels of players’ on-court confidence with the confidence CarMax instills in its customers. Award-winning journalist Adrian Wojnarowski is also featured in the series.

In addition to CarMax’s NBA, WNBA, TNT, and talent partnerships, The CarMax Foundation is also partnering with Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s co-founded Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, KABOOM!, and the Oakland Unified School District to build a new schoolyard at Franklin Elementary School in Oakland, California. Students at Franklin Elementary will have the opportunity to provide input for the design of the playspace, which will include a new playground, multi-sport court, and garden. The project is estimated to be completed in early 2021 and in anticipation for students’ return to in-person learning. The isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates in dramatic effect how valuable playspaces are for children and this project is an example of what’s possible when partners and communities come together to address the needs of kids, especially in times of crisis.

For game and national-television schedules across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, visit NBA.com, where fans can find star matchups, thrilling game action and exciting storylines across the league #OnlyHere in the NBA.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 40 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About the WNBA

Entering its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball – and women’s sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league’s new partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers. Inaugural WNBA Changemakers include AT&T, Deloitte and Nike. In addition, during the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

Attachments

Lindsey Duke, Public Relations Manager CarMax (855) 887-2915 PR@carmax.com