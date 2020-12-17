The Brick Raises Over $467,000 for Children’s Miracle Network With First-Ever Virtual Event and In-Store Initiatives

Proceeds from virtual cooking class and Buy more, Save More, Give More campaign will be redistributed to Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSX:LNF), is excited to announce that it has raised a total of $467,956 for Children’s Miracle Network following two successful fundraising initiatives.



Hundreds of people joined world renowned chef David Rocco for an exclusive virtual cooking class this past month, raising $45,020 for Children’s Miracle Network. The inaugural “Cooking for the Kids” event, sponsored by KitchenAid, produced more than just delicious food, with 100 per cent of the funds raised through registration fees and individual donations being redistributed to children’s hospitals across the country, supporting critical treatments and health care services.

“The Brick has a longstanding commitment to Children’s Miracle Network – it is an organization that our employees, their families and our generous customers feel truly passionate about supporting,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about the success of this event. With David Rocco’s support, we were able to raise funds that will go toward exceptional medical care, the latest equipment and important medical research for children in need.”

The virtual event on November 19 was the first of its kind hosted by The Brick. Participants from across the country joined the live and interactive cooking class, learning to prepare some of Rocco’s favourite recipes from the comfort of their own homes.

“As a father of three, I recognize the important work of Children’s Miracle Network and their impact on children and families,” said Rocco. “Sharing my passion for food with home cooks across Canada, while working with The Brick to raise funds for an incredible cause, was an opportunity I’m proud to have been a part of.”

In addition to the funds raised from Cooking for the Kids, The Brick raised an additional $422,936 for Children’s Miracle Network through the recent Buy More, Save More, Give More campaign.

The Brick has been a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network since 2014. As a symbol of its philanthropic commitment, The Brick launched Brickley Bear for purchase, with 100 per cent of proceeds going towards Children’s Miracle Network. The Brick’s robust fundraising campaign also includes corporate and employee donations and events including Children’s Miracle Network Charity Day, Teddy Bear Toss events, and The Brick Invitational Super Novice Hockey Tournament.

Since making its philanthropic commitment to Children’s Miracle Network six years ago, The Brick has raised over $7.8 million in support of local children’s hospitals. In 2020, The Brick was recognized as Children’s Miracle Network’s Corporate Partner of the Year.

The Brick is committed to helping Canadians through various community and fundraising initiatives, such as supporting the health and well-being of children, investing in local companies, and practicing environmental sustainability.

For more information about The Brick’s ongoing community relations work, please visit: http://csr.thebrick.com/.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles are, at http://www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca and http://www.facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with over 220 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 305 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca. For more information, visit lflgroup.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc. for The Brick

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com