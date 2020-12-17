Red River Bank purchases banking center building in Lake Charles, Louisiana

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has purchased a banking center building located at 1855 Country Club Road in Lake Charles as it continues to expand its banking operations in the Southwest Louisiana market. After all necessary regulatory approvals, Red River Bank expects to open a full-service banking center at the Country Club Road location in early 2021. This will be Red River Bank’s third banking center in the Lake Charles/Sulphur area and its 26th banking center in Louisiana.



Barry Brown is the Red River Bank Southwest Louisiana Market President and has been leading the effort to develop Red River Bank’s presence in Lake Charles/Sulphur since 2017 when the bank opened for banking operations in the area. Brown can be reached at 337-656-6511 or at barry.brown@redriverbank.net.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is the fifth largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana, and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net.

Media Contact Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director ejones@redriverbank.net Cell-318-664-1513 Office-318-561-5903