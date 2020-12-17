Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Expected to Offer Myriad of Novel Therapies in the Next Decade

Glioblastoma Multiforme Clinical Trial Analysis and Pipeline Assessment report offers analysis of 120+ companies working for the development of therapies for Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme Clinical Trial Analysis and Pipeline Assessment report offers an analysis of 120+ companies working for the development of therapies for Glioblastoma Multiforme



DelveInsight’s Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report proffers a comprehensive coverage of all the companies under pipeline and growth prospects across Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline, collaborations and agreements taking place, in-depth commercial assessment, and competitive analysis.



Some of the key highlights of Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Report

The pipeline involves drugs with a varied mechanism of action along with different routes of administration, ranging from oral, intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, etc.

The potential candidates with promising results in late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), and Regorafenib (Bayer).

(VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), and (Bayer). Ofranergene obadenovec is budding gene therapy with status Orphan Drug Designation from both the US FDA and EMA for the treatment of patients with GBM. The drug has completed phase III stage of clinical development for the patients with recurrent GBM (rGBM).

is budding gene therapy with status Orphan Drug Designation from both the US FDA and EMA for the treatment of patients with GBM. The drug has completed phase III stage of clinical development for the patients with recurrent GBM (rGBM). Four vaccines/ immunotherapy candidates including VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical) and ITI-1000 (Immunomic Therapeutics), and Tasadenoturev (DNAtrix) are also demonstrating promising results in clinical trials.



Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments, which are yet to be launched. 120+ companies are dedicatedly working in advancing the GBM pipeline in the foreseeable future.



Some of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Therapies

Regorafenib: Bayer Healthcare

Regorafenib is an orally-administered inhibitor of multiple kinases. Sold under the brand name, Stivarga, Regorafenib is approved for use in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. The drug is currently under investigation for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme which is mentioned. The molecule is in the phase III stage of clinical development.







CYNK 001: Celularity

CYNK-001 is the only cryopreserved allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy being developed from placental hematopoietic stem cells as a potential treatment option for various hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently cleared Celularity’s Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for CYNK-001 in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).



Upcoming Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies

Regorafenib: Bayer

Trans Sodium Crocetinate (TSC): Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Ofranergene obadenovec: VBL Therapeutics

Tasadenoturev: DNAtrix

DelMar Pharmaceuticals

ONC201: Oncoceutics

Selinexor: KaryoPharma

Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

CYNK-001: Celularity

Crenolanib: AROG Pharmaceuticals

Afatinib: Boehringer Ingelheim



Scope of Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Therapeutics report



Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : 120+ Key Companies

: Corporate Players: Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Biomedical Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Cynata Therapeutics Ltd, Cytodyn Inc, CytoVac AS, Denovo, Biopharma LLC, DevaCell Inc, Diakonos Research Ltd, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Diverse Biotech Inc, Eli Lilly and Co., Empirica Therapeutics Inc, ENB Therapeutics LLC, EnduRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, EnGeneIC Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Falcon Therapeutics Inc, Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, Geneius Biotechnology Inc, Genenta Science srl, Genentech Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, i2 Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ibex Biosciences LLC, Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Immunitor Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Joseah Biopharma Co Ltd, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc, Juno Therapeutics Inc, Merck KGaA, Meryx Inc, Metis Precision Medicine, OncoSynergy Inc, Oncotelic Inc, Oncternal Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Phanes Therapeutics Inc, Pharma Mar SA, PharmAbcine Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reglagene LLC, Regulus Therapeutics Inc, ReNeuron Group Plc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Suzhou Stainwei Biotech Inc, Synactix Pharmaceuticals Inc, Synchronicity Pharma Inc, Synermore Biologics Co Ltd, SyntheX Inc, TheraBiologics Inc, Theralase Technologies Inc, Therapeia GmbH & Co KG, Vanquish Oncology Inc, Vascular Biogenics Ltd, Vault Pharma Inc, WindMIL Therapeutics Inc, WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen, AbbVie and many others.

Key Drugs : 120+ Pipeline Products

: Phases : Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies (Phase II) Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies (Phase I) Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





:

Route of Administration: Inhalation Intravenous Oral Subcutaneous







Molecule types: Small molecule Proteins Immunotherapies Monoclonal antibodies







Product Types: Mono Combination







Key Questions regarding Current Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the report

What are the current options for Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)?

How many Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)?







Table of Contents





1 Report Introduction 2 Glioblastoma multiforme 3 Glioblastoma multiforme Current Treatment Patterns 4 Glioblastoma multiforme - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 5 Therapeutic Assessment 6 Glioblastoma multiforme Late Stage Products (Phase-III) 7 Glioblastoma multiforme Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) 8 Early Stage Products (Phase-I) 9 Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products 10 Inactive Products 11 Dormant Products 12 Glioblastoma multiforme Discontinued Products 13 Glioblastoma multiforme Product Profiles 14 Glioblastoma multiforme Key Companies 15 Glioblastoma multiforme Key Products 16 Dormant and Discontinued Products 17 Glioblastoma multiforme Unmet Needs 18 Glioblastoma multiforme Future Perspectives 19 Glioblastoma multiforme Analyst Review 20 Appendix 21 Report Methodology

About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.







