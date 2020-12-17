Media Global Market Report Opportunities, Trends And Strategies 2020-2030

The media market is segmented by type into TV and radio broadcasting; film and music; information services; web content, search portals and social media; print media; cable and other subscription programming. The web content, search portals, and social media market was the largest segment of the media market segmented by type, accounting for more than 24% of the total in 2020.

The Media Global Market Report 2020-30 by The Business Research Company describes and explains the global media market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global media market reached a value of nearly $1,713 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,713 billion in 2020 to $2,670.7 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 and reach $4,414.9 billion in 2030.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Media Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery c overs major media companies, media market share by company, media manufacturers, media infrastructure market size, and media market forecasts. The report also covers the global media market and its segments.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Media Market

The coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world is affecting every industry, in more ways than one. The media industry has been hit hard due to the social distancing norms which have led to cancellations of live events nationwide at stadiums, arenas, theaters, resorts, theme parks and other venues which have led to huge losses in revenues from ticket sales, merchandising, promotions and advertising. The suspension of movie and television productions during lockdowns caused delay in release dates and led to recycling of content. During the pandemic, the consumption patterns of audiences have changed significantly. People were spending more time at their homes, with more time given to media and entertainment and hence they started to explore new mediums & genres and diverse types of content which impacted their choices and patterns of media consumption.

The pandemic proved to be a turning point for broadcasters’ OTT (Over The Top) platforms. The streaming platforms have gained a lot of traction during the pandemic as it was amongst the few sources for media and entertainment consumption for people. These platforms were amongst the few sources of entertainment during lockdowns, with a lot of convenience.

Netflix saw the number of subscriptions soar by 22.8% in the first quarter whereas Disney+ reached 50 million subscribers worldwide 2 years ahead of schedule. The new subscribers added during these times are expected to be loyal as they are driven by a sustainable change in behavior. Companies in the media market are focusing on re-allocating resources towards direct to consumers or digital offerings in order to stay relevant with the current situation.

Media Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast media market size and growth for the whole market, media market segments and media market geographies, media market trends, media market drivers, media market restraints, media market leading competitors’ revenues, media market profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

