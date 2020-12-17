Commissioner Encourages Holiday Shoppers to Choose Taste NY

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today encouraged New Yorkers looking for that perfect last-minute gift to shop with Taste NY when completing their holiday shopping. New York’s regional Welcome Centers’ Taste NY Markets and Taste NY stores around the State offer specialty gift items as well as pre-made and customized gift baskets for everyone on the holiday shopping list. Many stores are also offering a variety of safe shopping options, including curbside pickup. Find a nearby store here. ShopTasteNY.com additionally offers an opportunity to ship New York’s finest products right to your door.

Commissioner Ball said, “The perfect gift to share with friends and family is a locally-made product that was grown and produced with love right here in New York State. Our Taste NY Markets and stores have put great care into creating beautiful gift baskets filled with New York food, beverages, and other specialty products that are sure to bring joy to all. I encourage everyone to support our farmers and the local agricultural economy this year by visiting a Taste NY Market and our Welcome Centers or shopping online at ShopTasteNY.com to finish their holiday shopping.”

ShopTasteNY.com allows consumers to shop for New York agricultural products and gifts from the comfort of their own homes. ShopTasteNY.com has holiday gift sets available for purchase in addition to their regular selection of products that highlight the quality and diversity of New York’s agricultural regions. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and Canada, and those placed by December 17 will arrive by December 24.

Welcome Centers and Taste NY locations located across the State are also featuring a wide variety of gifts and gift sets filled with local products made and produced by New York farms and food and beverage producers. From local gourmet food items and locally produced craft beverages to New York made novelty items, and even bath and beauty products, gifts range in size and price and can be customized. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Taste NY location for specific offerings and details, including information about curbside pickup and other ordering options.

Taste NY Markets are also a great place to purchase a wide range of foods and beverages that can be used to create fresh, delicious holiday meals. From charcuterie meats and cheeses to wines and ciders, many markets and stores sell locally produced grocery items. In addition, Taste NY gift stores and product displays can be found in travel and tourism hubs across the State, such as service areas along the NYS Thruway, airports, and train stations.

Vanessa Petrossian, ShopTasteNY.com and Taste NY at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, said: “ShopTasteNY.com made its holiday debut this season, offering local food and gifts from every region of New York State. Online shoppers throughout the country have sent themselves, friends, and family gifts, made with love by small, local business owners, farmers, and producers. For last minute shopping, we recommend an e-gift card! Almost 1000 items have been packed up and shipped out in less than three weeks. We couldn’t more thrilled about being able to spread New York State holiday cheer, far and wide.

Taste NY at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center gives shoppers what they have come to expect during the holiday season – a place to purchase one-of-a-kind items from throughout the region, while learning about the often heartwarming backstories of each farmer and producer, making each gift purchase all the more special.”

Amy Willis, Taste NY at Front Street/Taste NY at the Southern Tier Welcome Center, said: “Taste NY Broome has a wide variety of pre-made baskets and gifts ready to purchase in our grab and go section along with knowledgeable staff to help create a basket full of local goods of any size. From breakfast to beauty products, Taste NY is the place to shop for those last-minute gifts while supporting local producers.”

Heather Ward, Taste NY at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center (Auburn), said: “Stop by Taste NY at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center (Auburn) for last minute local gifts ideas. We carry all you need for your holiday breakfast, Grab and Go honey and jam combos, Avital Apiaries health and beauty gift baskets, and more. These are great gift ideas for co-workers, teachers, and friends.”

About Taste NY

The Taste NY initiative has seen steady growth and recognition since it was created in 2013. The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues throughout the State and at large public events, such as the Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park. It has also helped the farms and companies participating in the program to reach more customers, increase online sales, and, in many cases, expand the processing capacity of their business. Taste NY’s food and beverage businesses also support the state’s farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website. Connect with Taste NY through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.